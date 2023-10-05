2 Ohio men sentenced in the killing of a Michigan woman in 2017

Two Ohio men were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights. Shandon Ray Groom, 30, of Toledo, was sentenced to 17 to 26 years in prison.

Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights, and she had been shot in the head, authorities said. FLORIDA MAN FLASHES GUN AT SON'S POP WARNER FOOTBALL GAME AFTER PARENTS BEGIN TRASH TALKING HIS SON CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP A third man who was charged in Covington’s slaying, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Two Ohio men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights. Thirty-year-old Shandon Ray Groom of Toledo was sentenced Thursday to 17 to 26 years in prison. Thirty-seven-year-old Timothy Eugene Moore, also of Toledo, was sentenced to 20 to 55 years, after also pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge. Groom and Moore were charged with killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington. She was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles southwest of Detroit.

