2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

October 12, 2023 at 9:24 pm PDTPHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Two off-duty officers were shot Thursday night at the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, it was reported.the shootings, citing police, and said the conditions of the hospitalized officers weren't immediately known.

Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

