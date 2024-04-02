2-Month-Old Boy Found Dead in Car in Houston, Death Ruled as Homicide

A 2-month-old boy found unresponsive inside a car during a 100-degree day in southeast Houston last summer died as a result of a homicide, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. Houston police wait to discuss possible charges against mom until autopsy for the 2-month-old boy left inside a car outside Harris Health Center.

The infant's mother left the child behind while she and a 4-year-old visited the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Clinic on Long Drive. The cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia, which is defined as 'an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the heat-regulating mechanisms of the body to deal with the heat coming from the environment.' The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the case as a homicide

