2 LA County deputies in critical condition after fire erupts inside trailer used as a mobile shooting range

Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were seriously hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Crews fought the fire for more than four hours, beginning around 9:30 a.m., and were still working to extinguish it as of late afternoon, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They were challenged by live ammunition still inside the trailer that posed 'extreme danger,' Luna said.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies hospitalized, officials sayA spokesman says four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department says details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries. A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer. Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

4 Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies hurt in fire during 'training incident,' officialsFour Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a 'training incident,' authorities said.

Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies hospitalized, officials sayA spokesman says four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles

Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies hospitalized, officials sayA spokesman says four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles

Rallies across Los Angeles County stand in memory of those killed in Israel and GazaFrom Long Beach to West LA to Downtown LA, groups gathered to support the Jewish community

Early County football downs Terrell County in make-up game; wins region againGymnastics superstar Simone Biles has slammed the Wall Street Journal for posting a photo of her teammate in a story about her.