2 Indianapolis officers indicted for shooting Black man who was sleeping in his car, prosecutor says

A grand jury has indicted two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers for shooting a Black man who was sleeping in a car parked outside his grandmother’s house Maclin’s attorney, Stephen Wagner, said the officers fired at least 30 shots, hitting his client three times and leaving him hospitalized for 17 days for six surgeries.
asleep with a gun next to him in the driver’s seat before officers knocked on a car window and said, “Police. Hands up,” the police department said in a news release at the time.
“While Anthony had a firearm in the car — and a license to carry the firearm — he never reached for the gun,” Wagner said in a statement. “He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. Anthony’s only ‘offense’ was being a young black man in a high crime neighborhood.”
Maclin and his family want Gregory and Chandler to be suspended without pay and fired by the police merit board, Wagner said. It wasn’t clear whether the officers have attorneys who might comment on their behalf. A telephone message was left for an attorney who often represents Indianapolis police officers. headtopics.com
Man crashes into police station while blaring 'Welcome to the Jungle,' police sayA man is facing a life sentence for terrorism among other charges after police say he purposely crashed into their department's station.