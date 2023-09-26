2-foot alligator spotted at Mustang Island State Park

An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park Tuesday afternoon. (Mustang Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)– An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The state park shared footage of the little gator spotting on its social media page.

In the post, the park shared how the gator may not seem like a threat, but it reminded the public that “leave no trace” principle 6 is to respect the wildlife. The park said if the gators were to be fed, it would habituate them to humans, eventually making them a nuisance.

The park also said that it was not ideal for the gator to be far from fresh/brackish water, but it was OK since it was healthy enough to scamper back to the water.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Column: Park Forest celebrates updated Somonauk ParkA ribbon cutting Saturday will dedicate redeveloped Somonauk Park, which has new paths, a catch-and-release fishing pond, a kayak rental facility and updated play facilities including an all-abilities playground.

Construction on Utahraptor State Park is getting under wayA highly anticipated new state park is finally getting off the ground. On Monday, construction crews broke ground for the new Utahraptor State Park, located about 15 miles north of Moab.

Orange Park private school at risk of closing if state funding is not received soonAngela Schminke told the 'Ask Anthony' team her school is fully funded by a state program called Step Up for Students. She hasn't received a check since April.

Penn State fires warning shot at Michigan, Ohio State: Who's up, down across Big TenThe Nittany Lions' complete dominance of Iowa will open some eyes. Check out our latest Big Ten Stock Watch.

No. 21 Washington State tops No. 14 Oregon State 38-35The Cougars pulled out their second AP Top 25 victory of the season in a game billed as the Pac-2 Championship.

Grambling State and Prairie View A&M ready for Saturday's State Fair ClassicNBC 5 sports director Newy Scruggs caught up with the head football coaches of Grambling State and Prairie View A&M ahead of Saturday’s State Fair Classic in the Cotton Bowl.

An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

(Mustang Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)– An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The state park shared footage of the little gator spotting on its social media page.

In the post, the park shared how the gator may not seem like a threat, but it reminded the public that “leave no trace” principle 6 is to respect the wildlife.

The park said if the gators were to be fed, it would habituate them to humans, eventually making them a nuisance.

The park also said that it was not ideal for the gator to be far from fresh/brackish water, but it was OK since it was healthy enough to scamper back to the water.

Texas is known for having alligators, but #mustangislandstatepark?Not so much. This little gator (estimated 2 feet...