2 far East Side homes destroyed by overnight fire; residents make it safely out, SAFD says

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Lake Bluff, found not far from Rigsby Avenue and outside Loop 410, inside the Lakeside neighborhood.Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the roof of a home engulfed in flames and the house next door to it catching fire.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the roof of a home engulfed in flames and the house next door to it catching fire. Fire officials said a gas meter broke and the gas on fire was shooting up through the ground. The blaze caught the second house and then the fire spread across to the attic, firefighters said. The fire was eventually put out, but not before both homes became a total loss.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire. Everyone inside both houses made it safely out. The residents, however, are now displaced. It is unclear where they all will be staying. The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Fire investigators are still trying determine the exact cause of the fire.