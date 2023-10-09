2 dead near Los Angeles after gunman shoots into parked car in possible targeted attack

Two men were killed and three others were wounded when they were shot in a parked car near Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a targeted attack, KABC-TV reported. Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m.

VERMONT STATE POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ SUSPECT IN ‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’ OF WOMAN ON TRAIL Butts said the men in their 50s were inside the vehicle in a parking lot when a shooter pulled up and opened fire, although it was unclear if there was more than one shooter, KABC reported. One of the surviving victims was in critical condition, KABC reported.

5 people hospitalized after shooting in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, authorities sayAuthorities say five people were hospitalized following a shooting near Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a commercial area of Inglewood. It wasn’t immediately known what condition the victims were in, if there was a suspect in custody or what led up to the shooting. The Inglewood Police Department closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Aerial news footage showed a c

