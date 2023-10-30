2 dead, 18 injured in Florida shooting on Halloween weekend

A man has been arrested in Tampa, Florida, in a mass shooting that erupted during Halloween festivities early Sunday. Two people were killed and 18 injured, police said.

Earlier, authorities said one suspect was in custody and at least one other was being sought, but Bercaw did not immediately say Sunday afternoon whether police were seeking anyone else after Phillips' arrest.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a former city police chief, lamented that Tampa was the focus of national attention for"yet another shooting in our country."The early morning fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs that was once the center of Tampa's cigar industry. headtopics.com

Video posted online shows people, many in Halloween costumes, drinking and talking on the street when about a dozen shots ring out followed seconds later by about eight more. A stampede ensued, with some people toppling over metal tables and taking cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

"Yet again, a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms. Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end?" Castor asked."The Tampa Police Department had 50 officers deployed in the area at the time, so this is not a law enforcement issue. headtopics.com

"We know how Ybor gets," said Minna Cohen, a 23-year-old recent University of Tampa graduate."A lot of crime happens here often. You sometimes know not to go to certain places."

