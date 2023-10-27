'1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Introduction Line Dissected by 'Gaylors'

Toronto, Ont. - September 09: Taylor Swift greets fans before her conversation at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 outside the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario., a dedicated Swift fanbase that’s existed for over a decade, Swift’s prologue and a mention of her feelings surrounding speculation about her love life have dampened what should have been an exciting release.

“I think it’s a call-out yes, but more to the media at large, rather than just about the Gaylor subset of her fandom, which is only a small piece of her complaint. doesn’t want to be assumed to be in a sexual, romantic relationship with anyone she is seen next to,” Gabriela says. “Hetlors are cherry-picking to make it about her ‘shutting down gay rumors.’”with her followers.

“Of course, I’m a little annoyed that people are pulling one or two lines of the prologue out of context and using it as a justification to be homophobic and send death threats to my friends, but I don’t think Taylor is at fault for people misconstruing her words and I think she has every right to call out things that make her uncomfortable,” Anna tells. “’Shipping’ culture across the fandom seems to have gotten really ugly recently on all accounts. headtopics.com

Here's Where Swifties Can Buy Every Edition of '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Online, From Vinyl to Cassette Taylor Swift and Diane Warren Wrote 'Say Don't Go' 9 Years Ago. She Still Thinks It's a 'F-cking Hit'

“It’s always fun for me to think about what inspired a song. So even if it’s not what happened in Taylor’s life, it’s interesting for me to think about a song through a queer lens, because I feel like it adds a lot of layers that a song about a guy might not have,” Liv says. “And I don’t really know any straight people who are that deeply obsessed with Emily Dickinson.”Gaylor isn’t just a fun internet conspiracy theory, but means a lot to the community. headtopics.com

