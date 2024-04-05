197 Guinea Pigs Rescued from Unsuitable Conditions in New Jersey

197 guinea pigs were rescued by a South Jersey animal control service Thursday afternoon after finding the animals living in unsuitable conditions at a property in Bridgeton, New Jersey . The animal control service was responding to an unrelated call when they discovered the guinea pigs living in these conditions in makeshift pins inside two sheds. The floors and walls of the sheds were covered in layers of urine and feces.
All of the guinea pigs had urine scalding on their feet, four of them were dead and many were sick and injured, according to the shelter. Most of the rescued guinea pigs are currently available for adoption, however, the shelter does say some of the furry pets need to be evaluated medically before they can find their forever home. As of now the guinea pigs are residing at the South Jersey shelter. There are also several pregnant females that the shelter will be looking to place with rescue organizations
Guinea Pigs Rescue Animal Control Unsuitable Conditions New Jersey
