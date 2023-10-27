1954 Elyria High School grad hosting 13th annual coat drive to benefit local students

ELYRIA — An Elyria native’s mission to get school supplies to kids revealed an even greater need that launched into a coat drive that next weekend will hold its 13th annual collection.

“They come with little hoodies or little sweaters. And they don't have socks, or they have holes in their tennis shoes, and I could not believe what I was hearing in this day and age. It really hurt me."

“I can't tell you how grateful it is to me that people donate as often and as much as what they do,” Messaros said. “Seems every year there's something that comes up that families can't afford, and of course, it reflects back on our kids." headtopics.com

Tammy Koleski, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Elyria Unit 12, said it’s an honor to help Messaros and area families. The donated items have provided comfort and confidence and have helped people save a few bucks.

The superintendent said about three-fourths of the district’s students are economically disadvantaged, and coat collections from Messaros and other businesses and groups in the community have been a lifeline. headtopics.com

