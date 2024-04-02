19-Year-Old Man Accused of Shooting and Robbing Lyft Driver in Dallas

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting a 78-year-old Lyft driver and stealing his wallet and car in Dallas. The suspect, Maurice Parker, was arrested and charged with capital murder. The victim, Mohammad Haddad-Farshi, was found dead in a hotel parking lot.

Lyft provided information that Parker was the last passenger for Haddad-Farshi. Parker was also found in possession of the victim's wallet when he was arrested.

