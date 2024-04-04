19-year-old fatally shot in Jacksonville, suspect arrested

Officers responded to the 3857 Pritmore Road to a reported shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, 19-year-old Gavin Rickard, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced Rickard dead. The suspect was identified as Wilkins Dessalines, 33. On Wednesday, Dessalines was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Prior to the shooting, JSO said two individuals were involved in"some sort of dispute." Briefing the media Tuesday, they said the other person involved in the alleged dispute was been detained. "Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit have responded and are conducting the investigation," Sgt. Highfill said."At this time, we do not know the circumstances surrounding the dispute or the relationship of the persons involve

Shooting Jacksonville Murder Suspect Investigation

