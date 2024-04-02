19-Year-Old Charged with Capital Murder in Lyft Driver's Death

The suspect in a Lyft driver's murder was found in possession of the driver's wallet and told Dallas Police where he left the man's car, detectives said in an affidavit. A 19-year-old man from Dallas is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a 78-year-old Lyft driver who police said had been robbed and fatally shot in the neck. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting after 3 a.m. March 30 outside a motel on Forest Lane.

It was there that officers found the body of Mohammad Taghi-Farhsi. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, investigators said Taghi-Farshi was working as a Lyft driver and had been shot once in his neck. Police said the man's wallet, cell phone and vehicle were missing, though his car key was still in his back pocket. Lyft provided police details about Taghi-Farshi's last fare, identifying the rider as Maurice Parker and the drop-off location along the 9600 block of Forest Lane

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

13-year-old charged with manslaughter for 15-year-old's death in RochesterA 13-year-old boy is charged after police determined he shot and killed a 15-year-old friend while they were playing with a gun earlier this year.Police respond

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

89-year-old man, 87-year-old woman killed in house explosion, fire: 'Complete devastation''The whole lot was just completely leveled,' a witness said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Truck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPDTruck fatally strikes 8-year-old boy, injures 10-year-old brother, in Queens: NYPD

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Canton murder-suicide: 20-year-old woman killed by 21-year-old gunman, police sayThe Canton Police Department confirmed the shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman is being investigated as a murder-suicide after the 21-year-old gunman turned the gun on himself.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

27-year-old man indicted for 16-year-old girl's murder in RochesterRochester, N.Y. — The man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl who went missing last summer has been indicted.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

50-year-old cold case: Murder of 16-year-old high school student solved, authorities sayA second suspect was identified in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who went missing more than 50 years ago.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »