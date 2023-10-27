19 Troubleshooters get results: Dangerous Cleveland light pole removed

A leaning pole, cracked in the middle, held up by a plank of wood, had been on the sidewalk for over a month.I was first tipped off about it two weeks ago on social media.Another man, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he reported it to Cleveland Public Power (CPP) a month before he called us, but a crew never showed.

No one ever called us back, but just days later, the leaning light pole in this Old Brooklyn Neighborhood was taken down.“Do you feel any safer walking past it now?” I asked one woman. “Yea,” she said. “Of course. Because I thought it might fall.

