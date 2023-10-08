19 Members Of Same Family Killed By Israeli Airstrike In Gaza Refugee Camp

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta’s home in the southern Gaza Strip, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before airstrikes.

Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his extended family would be safe some hundred meters (yards) away from the house that was alerted to the pending strike. He huddled with his relatives on the ground floor of his four-story building, bracing for an impact in the area.But the house of Abu Quta’s neighbor was never hit.

The airstrike in Rafah, a southern town on the border with Egypt, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip following a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants Saturday that had killed over 700 people in Israel by Sunday night. headtopics.com

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives.

But Abu Quta doesn’t understand why Israel struck his house. There were no militants in his building, he insisted, and his family was not warned. They would not have stayed in their house if they were, added his relative, Khalid. headtopics.com

“This is a safe house, with children and women,” Abu Quta, still shell-shocked, said as he recalled the tragedy in fragments of detail.The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike on Abu Quta’s home.

The army says that it conducts precision strikes aimed at militant commanders or operation sites and that it does not target civilians. It also points to its adversaries’ practice of embedding militants in civilian areas throughout the impoverished coastal enclave of 2.3 million people, which is under a under a severe land, air and sea blockade by Israel and Egypt. headtopics.com

Read more:

HuffPostWomen »

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee campNasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew up his home in a crowded refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee campNasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew up his home in a crowded refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. The bombardment followed a big, multi-front attack by Hamas militants on Saturday that so far has killed over 700 people in Israel. Abu Quta doesn’t understand why Israel struck his house. He insists there were no militants in his building. The Israeli military has not responded to a request for comment about the strike. The army says that i

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee campNasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew...

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee campNasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew up his home in a crowded refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli airstrike kills 19 members of the same family in a southern Gaza refugee campNasser Abu Quta lost 19 members of his family in an instant when an Israeli airstrike blew up his home in a crowded refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli Airstrike Kills 19 Members of the Same Family in a Southern Gaza Refugee CampThe evacuation warning came shortly after dark. The Israeli military fired the shot just a short distance from Nasser Abu Quta's home in the southern Gaza Strip, a precautionary measure meant to allow people to evacuate before airstrikes. Abu Quta, 57, thought he and his...