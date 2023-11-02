19,034 days: From Texas Rangers birth to World Series champions

That’s a span of 19,034 days since the moment we learned the Major League Baseball franchise, to be renamed the Texas Rangers, would win its first World Series title.Richard M. Nixon was in the first term of his Presidency.The population of Fort Worth was 394,000. Today, it’s approaching a million; the population of Arlington was under 100,000, today it’s near 400,000.The average price of home cost $26,000.The price of a U.S. stamp was 8 cents.

