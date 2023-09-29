186,000 migrants, refugees have arrived in southern Europe in 2023, UN says

According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, 2023 saw an 83% increase of migrants and refugees who arrived in southern Europe compared to last year. The majority of migrants and refugees who made it toarrived in Italy— over 130,000, an increase of 83% compared to the same period in 2022, she said. The others landed in Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta.

Menikdiwela told a council meeting called by Russia on migration to Europe that the high departure rates from Tunisia"result from the perception of insecurity among refugee communities, following incidents of racially motivated attacks and hate speech, as well as collective expulsions from Libya and Algeria."

A ship arrives at an Italian port of Brindisi on Sept. 19, 2023, carrying 471 migrants, including 173 minors. So far, 2023 saw an 83% increase in migrants and refugees who arrived in southern Europe compared to last year, according to the U.N.UNHCR faces restrictions in Libya where it has registered 50,000 refugees and asylum seekers and"the conditions of thousands ofin both official and unofficial detention facilities…. remain of grave concern," she said. headtopics.com

Some 31,000 people were rescued at sea or intercepted, and disembarked in Tunisia while 10,600 disembarked in Libya, Menikdiwela said.

The UNHCR figures she quoted were similar to those presented by Par Liljert, director of the International Office for Migration’s office to the United Nations.

POLAND DEPLOYS 2,000 MORE TROOPS TO ITS BORDER, ACCUSES BELARUS OF ORGANIZING ILLEGAL MIGRATION

He also highlighted"the dire conditions facing migrants and refugees" seeking to cross the Mediterranean.

"Recent IOM data demonstrates that from January to September 2023, more than 187,000 individuals crossed the Mediterranean in pursuit of a better future and the promise of safety," Liljert told the council."Tragically, during this same period, IOM recorded 2,778 deaths with 2,093 of them occurring along the treacherous central Mediterranean route," which is the most dangerous."Yet, despite its clear dangers, in 2023 there has been an increase in arrivals to Greece along this route of over 300%, while the number of arrivals in Spain has remained steady, primarily through the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands as compared to the numbers recorded at the same time last year," he said.

IOM also witnessed a significant increase in arrivals to Italy, with 130,000 so far this year compared to around 70,000 in 2022.

