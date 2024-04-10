18-year-old pleads not guilty to planning church attacks in Idaho

An 18-year-old man accused of planning to attack churches in a northern Idaho city in support of the Islamic State group has pleaded not guilty to a federal terrorism charge . Alexander Mercurio appeared Wednesday in Idaho ’s U.S. District Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terror organization. Prosecutors say he planned to use a metal pipe, butane fuel, a machete and, if he could get them, his father’s guns in the attack.

Mercurio was arrested Saturday, the day before investigators believe he planned to attack people attending a church near his Coeur d'Alene home. According to authorities, Mercurio adopted the Muslim faith against his Christian parents’ wishes and had been communicating for two years with FBI informants posing as Islamic State group supporters. Mercurio told one informant he intended to incapacitate his father with the pipe, handcuff him and steal his guns and a car to carry out his plan, according to an FBI agent’s sworn statement in the case

18-Year-Old Church Attacks Idaho Islamic State Group Terrorism Charge

