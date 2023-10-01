18-year-old N.J. bicyclist killed in Delaware crash, police say

A 2013 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on West Delaware Avenue at 2:49 a.m. approaching South College Avenue when it struck Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat, who was riding north on South College Avenue, according to a release from the Newark Police Department.

Bacsik was hit where the roads intersect and he was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. “The traffic light at the intersection was functioning and displayed a green light for eastbound traffic on West Delaware Avenue and a red light for traffic on South College Avenue,” the department said.

The 24 year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and neither speed nor impairment on the part of its driver were factors in this crash, police said. This crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Vernon at (302) 366-7100 x. 3452 or

Read more:

njdotcom »

Weather Authority: Showers linger into Saturday morning across Delaware ValleyConditions are set to improve by Saturday afternoon and everyone should see a beautiful Sunday.

Delaware 'serial stalker' sentenced to life in prison, officials sayA Delaware man who officials called a 'serial stalker' has been sentenced to life in prison following decades of domestic abuse.

Bicyclist from N.J. fatally struck by van on college campus in DelawareThe crash happened around 2:49 a.m., police said.

As flooding increases in the Delaware Valley, thousands of at-risk homes are uninsuredAcross Berks County, about 26,000 properties have an 80% or higher chance of flooding in the next 30 years, according to an ABC analysis.

Rahkeem Smith has receiving, kickoff return and punt return TDs in 48-10 Delaware State winRahkeem Smith returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and hauled in a 12-yard pass for a score as Delaware State rolled past Division III-member Virginia Lynchburg 48-10 in a battle of winless teams.

Man convicted of attempted murder captured after going missing from work-release programThe man had been missing from Volunteers of America Delaware Valley’s Hope Hall in Camden since Sept. 23.

A 2013 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on West Delaware Avenue at 2:49 a.m. approaching South College Avenue when it struck Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat, who was riding north on South College Avenue, according to a release from the Newark Police Department.

Bacsik was hit where the roads intersect and he was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“The traffic light at the intersection was functioning and displayed a green light for eastbound traffic on West Delaware Avenue and a red light for traffic on South College Avenue,” the department said.

The 24 year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and neither speed nor impairment on the part of its driver were factors in this crash, police said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Vernon at (302) 366-7100 x. 3452 or

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our