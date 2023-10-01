18-year-old N.J. bicyclist killed in Delaware crash, police say

A 2013 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on West Delaware Avenue at 2:49 a.m. approaching South College Avenue when it struck Daniel Bacsik, of Barnegat, who was riding north on South College Avenue, according to a release from the Newark Police Department.
Bacsik was hit where the roads intersect and he was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. “The traffic light at the intersection was functioning and displayed a green light for eastbound traffic on West Delaware Avenue and a red light for traffic on South College Avenue,” the department said.
The 24 year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and neither speed nor impairment on the part of its driver were factors in this crash, police said. This crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Vernon at (302) 366-7100 x. 3452 or
