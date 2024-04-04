18-year-old giraffe dies at Great Plains Zoo

On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke, an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He died March 28. “Following a severe fracture in his front left foot, Animal Care and Veterinary leaders made the difficult, but responsible, decision to humanely euthanize him,” the zoo said in a news release. Chioke, born in Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, came to the zoo in 2007.
He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring, who went on to other zoos. The Great Plains Zoo remembered him for his playfulness. He had recurring hoof and foot issues in his later years, including two fractures to the tip of his toe bone and resulting arthritis, the zoo said. He suffered a more serious fracture in Marc
Giraffe Death Great Plains Zoo Butterfly House & Aquarium Sioux Falls
