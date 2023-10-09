18 Things That Have Gotten Too Expensive And Are Not Worth It

I am sure if you talk to any friend or family member they'll likely agree with you on one thing: the price of everyday things keeps going up and up.

"Streaming services, we're back at like cable again. Haven't worn a pirates hat in many years...but I can smell the salty air.""Just rotate streaming services. I subscribe to only one or two at a time, get caught up on TV series, then cancel those and subscribe to different ones. Rinse and repeat.

"Peer-to-peer rentals. All of the add-on fees usually drive the cost higher than an actual hotel stay in the same area.""Yep... market saturation has hit. An actual hotel stay comes with clean sheets and towels, and no concerns about surprise cleaning fees when you didn't push the chairs in or something.""Junk food. headtopics.com

"A lot of the unnecessary products from the grocery store. I used to like to drink sports drinks. Welp, price went up 60%. Don't buy those anymore. I would occasionally buy those theater-style boxes of candy. Price went up 50%. Don't buy those anymore, either.""The sports drinks one speaks deeply to me.

"Brisket used to be really cheap because it has lots of sinew and connective tissue. Takes a long time cooking to break down and make tender. Now that BBQ has taken off brisket has shot up in price.""Oxtails. I used to snap those things in for a couple dollars a pound, braise them, and eat like a king. Now they're $9.99 lb. headtopics.com

Not to mention the $40 we spent on pre-movie margs, chips, and queso. It was a $100 dollar night out overall."

