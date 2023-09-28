18 arrested in protest at McCarthy’s office over shutdown, climate

The protesters were concerned about the shutdown because FEMA is already delaying billions in disaster aid to conserve money in the face of hurricane season. U.S. Capitol police spokeswoman Brianna Burch said officers, who were called to the demonstration at about 11 a.m., arrested the 18 people for demonstrating inside the Rayburn House Office Building. They were arrested under a D.C.

code that prohibits crowding, obstructing or incommoding, she said. The code is often cited when arresting protesters during during peaceful planned acts of civil disobedience.How a likely government shutdown will affect D.C., Maryland and Virginia

FEMA delays $2.8 billion in disaster aid to keep from running out of moneyThe agency has paused long-term disaster recovery aid in nearly every U.S. state and territory in case a government shutdown collides with hurricane season.

Congressional Budget Turmoil Stops FEMA from Doling out $8 BillionPuerto Rico will be hit hardest by spending restrictions set by FEMA as disaster funding runs short. More than $2 billion is expected to be withheld from the island, which is still reeling from past hurricanes

The Biden administration has a new National Climate Resilience Framework.It’s releasing the framework today during a summit the White House is hosting on climate resilience. The framework focuses on getting communities, federal agencies, and infrastructure ready for any shocks that come with climate change. FEMA is issuing a new set of Federal best practices for building construction, for example. The Biden administration also announced the availability of $500 million in funding “to help build a climate resilient nation” from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The GOP Hates Gen Z:” Teenagers Occupy Majority Leader McCarthy’s Office to Demand He Avoid a Government Shutdown and Fund Climate ActionThis morning, over a hundred and fifty teenagers from around the country flooded into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office to demand he support bridge funding to keep the government open, including funding FEMA to respond to climate disasters. They held signs that said, “The GOP Hates Gen Z” and “M...

U.S. government starts notifying federal employees a shutdown may be imminent

Adah Crandall, 17, of Portland, Ore., an organizer with Sunrise Movement, said she was among the about 30 people occupying McCarthy’s office but was not among those arrested. She said the group, most of whom were teenagers, held signs that said “The GOP Hates Gen Z,” “Green New Deal Now” and “McCarthy: Aren’t you ashamed?”