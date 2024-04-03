17-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed While Walking Home from Work in Long Beach

The parents of a 17-year-old girl are seeking answers after she was shot and killed while walking home from work in Long Beach last Tuesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Mar. 26, Ana Morales said her daughter, Brianna Soto, was walking home from work at the McDonalds a mile from their apartment on Lewis Avenue and 11th Street.Morales said that she, her mother, her two small children heard gunshots outside.

She tried calling her daughter and a young man answered, but she said she didn’t understand his English. She checked her daughter’s location saw that it said she was outside. When she ran out, she said she found her daughter lying on the ground bleeding from her head. She didn’t know if she could hold her or if it was going to make her injuries worse. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA new

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Happiness is pickled eggs at a 100-year-old bar in Long BeachPickled eggs and charcuterie bowls at Joe Jost's, the 100-year-old bar in Long Beach.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Long Beach police seek tips in deadly shooting of 17-year-old girlPolice are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who died of her wounds days after the violence.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in Long Beach; suspect soughtA preliminary investigation revealed the teen was walking down the street when she was approached by a suspect or suspects and was shot, police said.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

17-year-old girl dies days after being shot in Long BeachFamily members tell KCAL News that Brianna Soto, 17, was on her way home from work when she was shot last Tuesday. She died on Saturday after days of being hospitalized.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Family demands justice for shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Long BeachThe family of a 17-year-old girl who died after she was shot outside her Long Beach apartment is demanding justice.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

50-year-old cold case: Murder of 16-year-old high school student solved, authorities sayA second suspect was identified in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who went missing more than 50 years ago.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »