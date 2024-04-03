17-Year-Old Boy with Mental Health Crisis Shot and Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies on Tuesday shot and killed a 17-year-old boy authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis — the second teen killed by the law enforcement agency in less than a month. The boy was inside the Victorville foster home of his sister when deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a call of an 'unwanted subject' in the house in the 17100 block of Forest Hills Drive, according to the Sheriff's Department.

He had locked himself in a bathroom and threatened to hurt himself when deputies kicked down the door and tried to arrest him, the department said. The deputies first spent about 30 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation, authorities said. Video released by the Sheriff's Department shows deputies struggling with the 17-year-old — who was armed with a knife — in the bathtub. One officer was cut and a deputy shot the teen, who later died at the hospital, according to the departmen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Bernardino County deputies seen on video punching, kneeing suspect in the head during arrestSan Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were captured on video kneeling on top of a man and striking him in the head during an arrest, prompting authorities to launch an internal investigation.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

San Bernardino deputies kill 15-year-old boy armed with garden tool in Apple ValleyWhen deputies got to the home, body camera footage showed, the teen rushed at them with a garden tool.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Man taken into custody dies after allegedly assaulting a San Bernardino County deputySan Bernardino County sheriff's detectives investigate the death of a Rancho Cucamonga man taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a deputy.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

San Bernardino County Sheriff defends deputy's action in fatal shooting of Apple Valley teenThe San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has released additional body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting of an Apple Valley teen.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

15 Freeway in San Bernardino County shut down amid police investigationMajor traffic delays are being reported as far as the 138 Freeway.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

New San Bernardino County Sheriff's video shows shootout that killed teenVideo released Monday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows the September 2022 shootout that killed a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »