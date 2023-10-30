17-year-old boy shot and killed in Akron

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Romig Road.

When police arrived, they learned the 17-year-old allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a group of people. Officials said the group was escorted out of the building when the altercation turned physical and the 17-year-old was shot multiple times.His identity has not been released.

According to Akron police, two others were shot in the incident, a 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male.

