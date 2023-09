“Sending my condolences to the family of Elianne Andam at this very sad time,” Elba wrote. “It is a shame that our country still mourns the deaths of children at the hands of knives.… Late Thursday, more than 20 of the dead girl’s family members were taken by cops to the scene of the crime,“We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister, Elianne,”...

Late Thursday, more than 20 of the dead girl’s family members were taken by cops to the scene of the crime,“We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister, Elianne,” the family said in a statement read by the Bishop of Croydon, Dr Rosemarie Mallett.

“Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief,” the family said of the girl who “was a beautiful person, inside and out.” “She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead of her,” they said of the young teen who wanted to be a lawyer.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics on Thursday laid flowers in Andam’s honor near the scene in Croydon.It is believed that Andam was stabbed in the neck with a foot-long knife after stepping in between her friend and the girl’s ex-boyfriend who tried to give her flowers as they stepped off the No 60 bus Wednesday.

UK teen stabbed in neck died ‘protecting her friend’ from lovelorn ex-boyfriendA 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly knifing to death Elianne Andam.

Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on her way to school in suburban London.The suspect was busted just over an hour after Andam was stabbed to death on her way to school on Wednesday morning, the force said.

“Our hearts are broken and we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief,” the family said of the girl who “was a beautiful person, inside and out.”

“She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead of her,” they said of the young teen who wanted to be a lawyer.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics on Thursday laid flowers in Andam’s honor near the scene in Croydon.It is believed that Andam was stabbed in the neck with a foot-long knife after stepping in between her friend and the girl’s ex-boyfriend who tried to give her flowers as they stepped off the No 60 bus Wednesday.The murder has horrified the UK, which has seen an alarming trend of knife crimes.

“Luther” star Elba, 51, highlighted the case Friday in a tweet saying: “We NEED to enforce tougher deterrents and punishments to carrying these weapons.”

People have been leaving flowers and notes honoring the slain girl, whose brutal death stunned London.“Sending my condolences to the family of Elianne Andam at this very sad time,” he wrote.

“It is a shame that our country still mourns the deaths of children at the hands of knives.”