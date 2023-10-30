17-year-old Akron boy fatally shot after argument

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening after an argument with several other people, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The victim was in the 2500 block of Romig Rd. around 9:30 p.m. when he got into a verbal altercation with the other individuals, said the Summit County Medical Examiner. They were escorted out of the establishment and the argument became physical, leading to the shooting of the teenager.

He was transported to Akron General Medical Center where the Summit County Medical Examiner said he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.US Marshals offer reward for information on Bedford Heights double homicide suspect headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: cleveland19news »

One man dead, another man injured in shooting outside Akron bar, police sayNo arrests have been made in the incident that happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Legends Lounge on East South Street near Grant Street, Akron police said. Read more ⮕

Shooting outside Akron bar leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police sayAPD says they have not arrested anyone and the circumstances behind the shooting are are unclear; however, they say an unknown suspect shot the victims outside of the bar. Read more ⮕

Akron Children’s photographer Ted Stevens brings light to bereaved familiesAkron Children's Hospital photographer Ted Stevens has carved out a very special niche — taking photos of children who don’t have long to live and giving them for free to bereaved families. Read more ⮕

Cities: Skylines II Reveals Post-Launch Patch ContentCovering 8 regions, with more than 2500 assets, we present the free Region Packs! We've teamed up with some of your favourite creators, including Titan, bsquiklehousen, Darf, RichardShi, MacWelshman, Badi_Dea, Feindbold, Gurny, and many more, to bring you 8 Free Region Packs, coming soon to Paradox Mods! Buy Cities: Skylines II NOW! https://www. Read more ⮕

Police: International search underway for drunk driving suspect who fled to China after fatal crashInvestigators in Washington state have started an international search for a drunk driving suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a crash. Read more ⮕

Man charged in fatal shooting near high school football homecoming gameThe Louisiana man had been fighting with the two people who were shot, police said. One died; one was critically injured. Read more ⮕