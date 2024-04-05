17 Meredith Blake-Inspired Pieces for the Quiet Luxury Trend

Ever since Meredith Blake hit the silver screen in The Parent Trap, we haven't been able to forget her. Played by Elaine Hendrix, we'll always remember her introducing herself to Hallie Parker (really Annie James): “Hi, I’m Meredith Blake .” We have always loved to hate her, but I think we can all agree that we've always secretly admired her sassy villain prowess — and most of all, her chic fashion sense.
Ready to enter your villain era? Here are 17 Mereidth Blake-inspired pieces that perfectly align with the quiet luxury trend too. Always polished head to toe in timelessly sophisticated looks, one could say that Blake was a pioneer of the quiet luxury trend. Perfectly matching her publicist-from-the-city vibe, her style was classic and stylish, leaning into black or white looks that had a slightly sultry edge. Thanks to the quiet luxury trend being at its peak, there’s no shortage of similar style options out there
Meredith Blake Fashion Quiet Luxury Trend Villain Chic Classic Stylish Black And White
