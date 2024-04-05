17 Meredith Blake-Inspired Pieces for the Quiet Luxury Trend

Ever since Meredith Blake hit the silver screen in The Parent Trap, we haven't been able to forget her. Played by Elaine Hendrix, we'll always remember her introducing herself to Hallie Parker (really Annie James): “Hi, I’m Meredith Blake .” We have always loved to hate her, but I think we can all agree that we've always secretly admired her sassy villain prowess — and most of all, her chic fashion sense.

Ready to enter your villain era? Here are 17 Mereidth Blake-inspired pieces that perfectly align with the quiet luxury trend too. Always polished head to toe in timelessly sophisticated looks, one could say that Blake was a pioneer of the quiet luxury trend. Perfectly matching her publicist-from-the-city vibe, her style was classic and stylish, leaning into black or white looks that had a slightly sultry edge. Thanks to the quiet luxury trend being at its peak, there’s no shortage of similar style options out there

Meredith Blake Fashion Quiet Luxury Trend Villain Chic Classic Stylish Black And White

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3D artist visiting North Texas collaborates with NASA for eclipse-inspired piecesAshley Zelinskie feels fortunate to have an inside look at some of NASA’s most intimate images of space, but her most recent inspiration is something North Texans and many others will be able to share just by stepping outside: the solar eclipse.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Cherry Blossom LEGO Sets & Other Floral Kits Are on Sale, Starting at Just $12. Happy Spring Equinox!Features: -2 cherry blossom twig pieces-Fully customizable-430 total pieces-Measures over 14 inches long

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Just Proved The Sad Truth About MeredithHer disregard for the rules never disappeared.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Meredith’s Alzheimer’s Research on 'Grey's Anatomy' Doesn’t Ruin Derek’sShaina is Premium Content Editor and a features writer for Collider who is thrilled to have found a good use for her English degree.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

10 Most Selfless Things Meredith Grey Has Done On Grey's AnatomyAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Get Ready For Your Dream Home: 30 Decor Pieces To Transform Your SpaceIf your decor could use a dreamy upgrade, these pieces won't disappoint.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »