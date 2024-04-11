17 Killed, 41 Injured in Pakistan Truck Crash

At least 17 religious pilgrims have died and 41 were injured in a crash as they travelled to a shrine in southwestern Pakistan . The crash happened in the Hub district of Balochistan province. The truck was overspeeding and went out of the driver's control, falling into a ravine.

The travellers were en route to a prayer site during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan due to lax safety measures and poor driver training.

Pakistan Truck Crash Religious Pilgrims Shrine Balochistan Province Road Accidents Safety Measures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 soldiers killed in a suicide truck bombing and shootout in northwest PakistanPakistan's military says a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden truck into a military post in northwest Pakistan. At least seven soldiers were killed in the bombing and ensuing shootout. In a statement, it said the attack happened on Saturday in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

7 soldiers killed in a suicide truck bombing and shootout in northwest PakistanPakistan's military says a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden truck into a military post in northwest Pakistan

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Police: Two juveniles seriously injured after pursuit, crash with cement truckTwo juveniles in a car reported stolen in Chicago led Portage police on a pursuit late Wednesday morning before crashing into a cement truck and being seriously injured, according to Portage Police…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Hays CISD identifies 5-year-old boy killed in school bus crash with concrete truckThe Hays Consolidated Independent School District has identified a 5-year-old student who was killed in a bus crash on Friday.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Child killed, 2 adults hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in southern IdahoOne child was killed and two people were hospitalized after Idaho State Police said a driver veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a semi-truck.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Truck driver charged with DUI, homicide in crash that killed DeKalb Co. deputy Christina MusilThe truck driver who allegedly hit and killed a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy last week has been charged in the crash, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »