17 Evil Versions of Iron Man Who Put an Awesome Twist on Tony Stark's Armor

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Iron Man is one of the most heroic people in the Marvel Universe, as he committed his fortune, his brilliance, and his life to the protection of the whole world, and even the entire universe (and, in fact, multiverse) - and he does all this without actually having any powers. Tony Stark fights alongside super soldiers and gods, and he even manages to surpass them on many occasions. Stark does so not with inherent or gifted abilities, but with high-tech suits of armor of his own design. These suits empower him to be one of the best superheroes in the Marvel Universe. However, where Tony Stark uses his Iron Man suits for good, others have used them for evil (including alternate versions of himself).

It is rare to see other Marvel characters donning one of Iron Man’s suits, as the suits themselves are quite synonymous with the founding Avenger, so they therefore must remain unique to Tony Stark. That being said, there have been numerous occasions in the past where others have worn his armor, sometimes even adding a cool twist to the suit upon doing so. Unfortunately, more often than not, those other characters turn out to be villains who use Stark’s tech for evil. Here are 17 evil versions of Iron Man who actually put an awesome twist on Tony Stark’s armor.

17 Infamous Iron Man Infamous Iron Man by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev is set after the events of Civil War II, with Doctor Doom taking up the mantle of Iron Man. Obviously, Doctor Doom is one of the worst villains in the Marvel Universe, though from time to time, Victor does decide to use his gifts for the betterment of mankind, and this was no exception. Doom sought redemption, and he figured picking up where Tony left off with the Iron Man persona was the best way to do that. Not only did fans get a temporarily heroic Doctor Doom, but they also got a pretty sweet Doom/Iron Man-mashup suit as a result.

16 Doom Iron Man The last entry saw Doctor Doom taking on the role of Iron Man, and this one is the exact opposite. In Exiles #23 by Judd Winick and Kev Walker, an alternate-universe version of Iron Man kills Doctor Doom and steals a bit of the villain’s aesthetic - including Victor’s cloak along with a more intimidating mask - as well as with the villain’s ruthless ideals. This Stark thinks that the only way the world can achieve true peace is if he’s the unchallenged ruler of the planet, which is exactly what he makes himself - killing anyone who gets in his way.

15 Iron Man 2020 Originally just a fun alteration to the classic Iron Man design with a future successor to the heroic mantle, Arno Stark’s Iron Man 2020 (first appearing in Machine Man #2 by Tom DeFalco and Herb Trimpe) quickly became a borderline villainous figure in Marvel canon. Rather than being a hero, Arno used his Iron Man suit for reasons of personal gain in the form of corporate espionage, or to make some money on the side as a hired mercenary. Plus, the Iron Man 2020 suit was once utilized by Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six in a plot against the Avengers, making the legacy of this particular Iron Man look forever linked to moral ambiguity, if not full-fledged villainy.

14 Hydra’s Tactical Force First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #520 by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr., Hydra Agent Karl aka Tactical Force is Hydra’s answer to Iron Man. The global fascist organization copied Tony Stark’s tech to create their own ironclad soldier. While the idea of Hydra having its own Iron Man is terrifying, fans did get to see an interesting take on the classic Iron Man suit, as the gold and red were replaced with green and yellow, and the chest insignia changed from a glowing circle or triangle to the Hydra symbol. The suit and character didn’t last long in Marvel canon, but the style of the armor certainly lingers in the mind of anyone who sees it.

13 Iron Inquisitor An Iron Man suit forged in hellfire, its wearer a devil-worshiping Howard Stark from another reality: this is the Iron Inquisitor. As revealed in Avengers #50 (by Jason Aaron, Christopher Ruocchio, Ed McGuinness, Steve McNiven, David Baldeon, and Javier Garron), the Howard Stark of Earth-4111 made a deal with Mephisto, one that would make him immortal in exchange for murdering his own family. Stark agreed, and after the dark deed was done, he crafted his own Iron Man-esque suit in Hell before taking to the multiverse, wreaking havoc in his wake. While Howard Stark himself is atrocious in this universe, his suit is actually pretty cool, with an interesting supernatural twist to it that many of the other entries on this list sorely lack.

12 Iron Baron In Hail Hydra #3 by Rick Remender and Roland Boschi, readers are introduced to the Wolfgang von Strucker of Earth-85826 aka Iron Baron. In this reality, Hydra created its own Avengers team, and Iron Baron filled the role as its Iron Man. Similar to Hydra’s Tactical Force in terms of color scheme, this evil version of Iron Man is much less inspired, and incredibly derivative of the original design. However, it is interesting to see such a prominent member of Hydra in his own high-tech suit of armor, thereby elevating his threat-level immensely.

11 Advanced Iron Mechanic In Marvel Action: Avengers #1 by Matthew K. Manning and Jon Sommariva, Tony Stark is implanted with a brainwashing chip that turns him into an Agent of A.I.M., which means A.I.M. has its very own Iron Man for a time. In the second issue of the series, the villainous organization actually makes alterations to Iron Man’s suit, making his color scheme yellow and black with ominously glowing green eyes. It is at that point Iron Man re-introduces himself to his former fellow Avengers as Advanced Iron Mechanic, thereby unwittingly accepting his role as A.I.M.’s ultimate soldier.

10 Iron Maniac Marvel Team-Up #22 by Robert Kirkman and Andy Kuhn gives readers the background on an alternate villainous version of Tony Stark, who dubbed himself the Iron Maniac upon his arrival in Earth-616. In his home reality, this Stark fell to villainy in the name of world peace (not unlike the Doom Iron Man from Exiles). That’s why that reality’s Reed Richards sent him to Earth-616, where this Tony built a new, horrific suit of armor made from the sentient life model decoy of Diamondback. This Stark twisted the living robotics around his own mutilated body to form a truly disturbing (albeit incredibly interesting and visually stunning) suit of Iron Man armor with which he hoped to use in his conquest of this new reality.

9 Superior Iron Man Superior Iron Man is a version of Tony Stark whose mind and personality were altered by a spell cast by Scarlet Witch in the AXIS crossover event (by Rick Remender, Adam Kubert, Leinil Francis Yu, Terry Dodson, and Jim Cheung). That spell reverted Tony to the selfish (and borderline sociopathic) person he was before his life was changed by being held as a prisoner of war. However, despite that change, Tony still had access to his Iron Man suits as well as Extremis, and he used both to fulfill his selfish schemes and desires. The Superior Iron Man suit was unlike anything Tony had worn before, and essentially turned him into a living god, which only separated him even more from his humanity. Then, Tony hooked people onto Extremis after altering it into something of a highly-addictive drug, and sold it at an obscene price to his victims. Not only is the armor something out of a Sci-Fi flick, but this entire version of Iron Man is incredibly captivating, as it showed how dangerous a person Tony always had the potential to be.

8 Kang (Ultimate Invasion) Kang the Conqueror recently showed off his own version of Iron Man armor (with the villain’s iconic purple and green color scheme) on the cover of Ultimate Invasion #4 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch. While fans know that a variant of Kang is destined to be his own sort of Iron Man (referring to Iron Lad), this version is the proper, villainous Kang the Conqueror himself, who evidently decided being a version of Iron Man in another life wasn’t enough, and wanted to adapt the iconic armor for his current form - and fans are happy he did, as it looks absolutely incredible.

7 Darkhold Iron Man Truly a thing of nightmares, Iron Man’s Darkhold suit is probably the most disturbing entry on this list. Debuting in The Darkhold: Iron Man #1 by Ryan North and Guillermo Sanna Bauza, this abominable suit of armor is a result of Tony Stark’s own arrogance, as he believed he could learn powerful secrets from the Darkhold and use them in his never-ending mission to protect the world from any and all dangers. Unfortunately, the experience only turned Tony into a pulsating monster of spasming flesh painfully merged with mechanics. The Darkhold Iron Man suit is a definite treat for fans of body horror, but a cursed image for basically anyone else.

6 Iron Goblin As a result of the Secret Wars event, one variant of Tony Stark became his universe’s version of the Green Goblin, which is incredibly terrifying given that he was still every bit the mechanical genius his Earth-616 counterpart is. Readers meet this Iron Goblin in Secret Wars: Spider-Island by Christos N. Gage and Paco Diaz, where it’s revealed that this Tony Stark was exposed to the Goblin Serum, thus falling into the same madness as Earth-616’s Norman Osborn. Rather than donning the classic Goblin suit, however, Stark made a suit of armor that merged the original Green Goblin look with that of the classic Iron Man, complete with a Goblin face featured on the helmet, and the iconic green and purple color scheme. This Tony Stark was as mad as he was brilliant, making him perhaps the deadliest version of both Green Goblin and Iron Man.

5 Hydra Cap Armor Secret Empire (by Nick Spencer, Rod Reis, Daniel Acuña, Steve McNiven, and Andrea Sorrentino) is one of the most controversial Marvel Comics storylines to date, as it painted Captain America as a traitor to his country and, in fact, the world, after he uttered the infamous line, “Hail Hydra”. While many fans disapproved of this depiction (even if it wasn’t the real Captain America in the end), Hydra Cap did come with some unarguably badass upgrades, including and especially his own suit of armor reminiscent of an Iron Man model. Like the two other Hydra-Iron Man suits on this list, Hydra Cap’s armor has a green/yellow color scheme with the same basic look of an Iron Man suit. However, it’s actually more stylistically in-line with Captain America’s costume, as his helmet leaves an opening for his mouth with a giant ‘A’ on the forehead, and he wields a shield just like the original Captain America. Though despite the similarities with the suits of both Iron Man and Captain America, this suit stands as the antithesis of what they stand for.

4 Iron Man Sentient Armor Iron Man #26-#30 by Joe Quesada and Sean Chen tells the story of Tony Stark’s sentient Iron Man armor, and how it nearly destroyed him. Stark upgraded his internal AI systems within the Iron Man suit to better assist him, but unfortunately, he did a little too good of a job. Tony effectively gave life to his suit, and in return, the Sentient Armor attacked him, as it didn’t trust that Tony wouldn’t simply take that life away. What’s interesting about this villain isn’t just that it’s basically Iron Man’s version of Ultron, but also the Terminator-esque aesthetic the Sentient Armor gave itself following its awakening, which really drove home the ‘killer android’ feel of this short-lived Iron Man villain.

3 Sentinel Hybrid Bishop: War College #3 by J Holtham, Sean Hill, and Alberto Foche Duarte introduced readers to an alternate version of Iron Man who aligned himself wholly to the anti-mutant extremist group the Human Liberation Front. Merging his tech with that of the Sentinels, Iron Man created specialty suits of armor that more or less look like the Avenger’s classic models, but with a despicable new purpose. This armor, like others on this list, reflects how dangerous Tony Stark could be if he chose to be a villain rather than a hero.

2 Dormammuverse Iron Man One of the more heavy-metal versions of Iron Man throughout the multiverse, Iron Man of Earth-5113 (otherwise known as the Dormammuverse) shows this Tony Stark variant in a suit that looks like demonic medieval armor, as opposed to something closer to his classic style. This entire universe is ruled over by Dormammu, and Iron Man is one of the god-king’s Hellhounds. When Doctor Strange and Namor infiltrate this reality in Defenders #4 by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire, this Hellhound Iron Man is called upon to stop them. While he was no match for these two champions of the unknown, it is telling that Iron Man is considered one of Dormammu’s top henchmen, and with a badass suit of armor to match.

1 Cancerverse Iron Man Like the Iron Man of the Dormammuverse, the version of Tony Stark in the Cancerverse is also given a hellish upgrade by a being of cosmic horror, only this time it’s not Dormammu giving out the upgrades, but the eldritch gods known as the Many-Angled Ones. First appearing in Realm of Kings #1 by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Leonardo Manco, and Mahmud Asrar, the Cancerverse’s Iron Man hails from a reality where Death herself was vanquished, which allowed the Many-Angled Ones to enter the universe. Without Death, every living thing was granted eternal life, which is exactly what the Many-Angled Ones clung to - and Iron Man was no exception. With the infusion of this eldritch entity, Iron Man was granted a disturbing healing factor and was also given a new look for his suit, which looked even more like a suit of medieval armor than what he wore in the Dormammuverse. The Many-Angled Ones gave Iron Man a more hardcore aesthetic with unnatural immortality to match, which is as awesome as it is horrifying.

From villainous organizations using Tony Stark’s tech for their own evil purposes to Iron Man literally being manipulated by eldritch horrors beyond the limits of human comprehension, these are the Top 17 evil versions of Iron Man who actually put an awesome twist on Stark’s armor.