17 Broward County Sheriff’s Office employees charged in Covid relief fraud

Seventeen Broward County Sheriff's Office employees charged with defrauding Covid financial relief programs collectively received half a million dollars, federal prosecutors said. The employees were each indicted separately on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to uncover the fraud schemes and hold anyone involved accountable — regardless of an individual’s role in the community,' Lapointe said in a statement.

