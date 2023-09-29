16-year-old male arrested on suspicion of felling a landmark tree in England released on bail

The 16-year-old male arrested for felling a 300-year-old sycamore tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian’s Wall in the north of England has been released on bail. “I just see this as part of a piece with a much broader hostile environment towards the living world in this country,” he told BBC radio.

“It was a tree that ashes were scattered under, marriages were made under, and it was a shelter for tired walkers.”

Macfarlane said he was buoyed by the widespread disgust that followed news of the tree’s felling and suggested that a new forest be planted in its honor. The tree was one of the main landmarks along Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built nearly 2,000 years ago when Britain was part of the Roman Empire to guard its northwestern frontier.

For generations, walkers have paused to admire and photograph the tree at Sycamore Gap, which was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.” The National Trust, which for more than 125 years has sought to protect England’s heritage and natural landscapes, said it is currently “making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news.” headtopics.com

‘Don’t chop me down.’ 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project

The tree, which was cut down near the base of its trunk, could grow again, experts said, though they cautioned that it would never be the same.

“It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well,” said Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden nearby. “It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.”

Ternent said that the first shoots of recovery could start to appear in the spring, and the tree could get to be about 8 feet (2.4 meters) tall, though it will be bushy.

“It was about 300 years old, so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size,” he added.

