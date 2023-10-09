16 Best Western TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

Read update The Western genre had taken Hollywood by storm in the '50s and '60s, with the likes of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood gracing the silver screen with their tall, imposing figures and no-nonsense attitudes.

16 'Bonanza' (1959 - 1973) This long-running serialized Western played on thousands of televisions during its extended run and continues to play on repeat to this day. Following the adventures of rancher Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his sons as they run and protect a Nevada ranch and the neighboring community.

With Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) to keep things in line, the town of Dodge City saw plenty of trouble over the twenty seasons that the show ran. Well-written and with a moral at the end of each story and its exploration of justice, morality, and the human condition, Westerns today wouldn't be what they are without Gunsmoke. headtopics.com

The show's changing cast of characters, which allowed for a wide variety of guest actors and plots, was one of its distinctive features. Throughout its run, Wagon Train earned positive reviews and kept a loyal audience. It was commended for its storyline, character growth, and capacity to evoke the frontier spirit of the United States.

Westworld itself is a playground for the wealthy elite. A theme park full of sentient cyborgs clad in a Western facade used to amuse their human overlords. Westworld is a unique blend of Western and science fiction genres, with its setting in a futuristic theme park populated by lifelike androids. headtopics.com

With its purposeful genre vistas, dramatic close-ups, and dark silhouettes delivered with consistently superior performance on the small screen, The English is one of the most brilliantly photographed TV shows. Moreover, with a revisionist view of the American frontier that stays true to the landscape's ability to terrify, and enthrall, the show is a masterwork in the Western genre.

Read more:

Collider »

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong Winter Weather ForecastCheck out the Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong WinterCast. Forecasts the expected snowfall amount, snow accumulation, and with snowfall radar.

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong Daily WeatherKnow what's coming with AccuWeather's extended daily forecasts for Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong. Up to 90 days of daily highs, lows, and precipitation chances.

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong Weather RadarRain? Ice? Snow? Track storms, and stay in-the-know and prepared for what's coming. Easy to use weather radar at your fingertips!

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong MinuteCast(R) WeatherCheck out the Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong MinuteCast forecast. Providing you with a hyper-localized, minute-by-minute forecast for the next four hours.

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong Air Quality Index | AccuWeatherLocalized Air Quality Index and forecast for Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong. Track air pollution now to help plan your day and make healthier lifestyle decisions.

Central and Western District, Central and Western, Hong Kong Health & Activities Weather Forecasts | AccuWeatherWeather conditions can be closely tied with health-related pains and outdoor activities. See a list of your local health and activity forecasts and recommendations.