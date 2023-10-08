150-year-old Florida Keys lighthouse illuminated for first time in a decade

In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Alligator Reef Lighthouse is bathed in light off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. Established in 1873, and named after a U.S.

“Alligator Lighthouse was lit in 1873 and it stayed lit until about 2013, and then it went dark for 10 years,” said Rob Dixon, the executive director of Save Alligator Lighthouse, which took over the lighthouse’s title in late 2021. “And now our Statue of Liberty is lit once again.

The lighthouse is named after the USS Alligator, a Navy schooner that ran aground on the reef in 1822 and sank.Trump asks Iowans to help him ‘win big’ in 2024 caucuses to set the tone for the general electionAlligator and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys were important maritime navigational aids that once warned ships away from the area’s barrier coral reef. headtopics.com

A detailed engineering study of Alligator Lighthouse was completed to determine stabilization needs after many years in highly corrosive conditions. Dixon said an engineering study determined that it will take six years and $5 million to $6 million dollars to save the Alligator Lighthouse.Dixon said fundraising is well underway with about $500,000 already raised, including $215,000 from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

