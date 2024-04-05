15-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Indianapolis Pond

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old who had been reported missing was found dead in a retention pond on the northwest side of Indianapolis . Officers located a stolen vehicle with three juveniles inside, and chased after two of them while the third passenger, Kaeden Swanigan, escaped.

Swanigan's body was later found in a nearby pond.

