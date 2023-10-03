15 Movie Couples With Undeniably Great Onscreen Chemistry

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT From Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born to Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca, there are many movie couples with such great on-screen chemistry that the love story rings true. The chemistry between the lead actors can make or break a romance movie.
14 Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet (Titanic) James Cameron’s blockbuster epic Titanic tells a fictional Romeo and Juliet-style star-crossed love story in the midst of the real-life tragedy of the sinking of the ship. The twinkly-eyed youthfulness of a young Leonardo DiCaprio is perfectly matched with the magnetic elegance of a young Kate Winslet in this heartwarming culture-clash romance.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have co-starred in a few romcoms together, but their first collaboration is still their best. Sandler's title character in The Wedding Singer, Robbie Hart, makes his living by underscoring other people's love, but ironically struggles in his own love life.
10 Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim) The title characters in Queen & Slim are a Bonnie and Clyde-type duo with a timely sociopolitical context; they have to go on the lam together after killing a racist cop in self-defense.