15 Best HBO Miniseries of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

Groundbreaking TV like Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, and Angels in America are among the best HBO limited series ever, according to IMDb users. Updated September 26, 2023, by Jeremy Urquhart: Though HBO Max may have made the strange decision to re-brand as simply "Max," the word "HBO" still carries a tremendous amount of weight among TV connoisseurs.
While the HBO miniseries might not be as well known as their standard TV series, there are still plenty of great ones. The following rank among the very best HBO limited series out there.TV viewers have been long fascinated with dramatized accounts of Royal Family members, with Netflix's acclaimed The Crown series demonstrating this more recently. That series tackles Royal life throughout the 20th century, but Elizabeth I goes back to the 1500s, depicting the second half of the title character's nearly half-century-long reign.
Elizabeth I has been a popular royal figure in entertainment, with Cate Blanchett earning acclaim for playing her in two different movies, released 1998 and 2007. Helen Mirren plays the queen here, and gives a typically confident and exceptional performance, with a strong supporting cast too, given it includes the likes of Jeremy Irons and Hugh Dancy. 14 'Show Me a Hero' (2015) IMDb Rating: 8.0/10