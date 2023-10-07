15 Best Cartoon Network Original Shows, Ranked

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best Cartoon Network shows include comedies, action-packed series, and imaginative worlds with incredible characters and fantastical stories. Cartoon Network was founded by Ted Turner in 1992, and primarily broadcasts animated television shows, typically geared towards children.

15 Chowder Chowder ran on Cartoon Network from 2007 to 2010, following the life of a 9 -year-old child, who resembles a mix of a cat, bear, and rabbit. He serves as an apprentice to chef Mung Daal, in this workplace comedy. This series brings to life the fantastical dishes that Chowder attempts to deliver to the people of Marzipan City.

13 Ed, Edd N Eddy Ed, Edd n Eddy ran from 1999 to 2009, making it the longest-running original show at Cartoon Network. The show revolves around three pre-adolescent boys, who work to make money off their peers by selling jawbreakers. However, these plans usually fail, leading the Eds into sticky situations. Each of the Eds has a distinct personality, making the trio engaging. headtopics.com

11 Johnny Bravo Johnny Bravo aired from 1997 to 2004, chronicling the adventures of Johnny, as he ventured through Aron City in pursuit of a date. Johnny's appearance and voice were loosely based on Elvis Presley and James Dean, with his black sunglasses and pompadour hair. His pursuits were often hindered by his narcissistic nature, resulting in frequent rejections by the women he pursued.

9 Samurai Jack Samurai Jack initially aired from 2001 to 2004 and came back to Adult Swim in 2017. The story follows Prince Jack from Feudal Japan, whose father's kingdom falls victim to the shape-shifting demon Aku. After taking his father's magic katana, Jack goes to face Aku, but gets sent into the distant future through a portal. headtopics.com

