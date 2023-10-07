15 Best Anime About Ghosts & Spirits Every Horror Fan Needs to Watch

With spirits playing such a prominent role in Japanese culture, it's no wonder that many fans want to know what the best anime about ghosts are. The supernatural occupies a popular spot in pop culture for good reason. Audiences love to explore the world of the occult, whether to get some good, old-fashioned scares or out of genuine interest.

Ghost Stories Absolutely iconic in the early days of anime fandom, Ghost Stories remains popular today. The plot concerns a group of schoolchildren who, with the help of a demon trapped inside a cat, encounter numerous ghosts throughout their town and use a book to exorcise them.

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day Close Though the unrestful dead are often portrayed as villains, series like Anohana prove they don't always have to be. The series focuses on a group of friends reeling from the childhood loss of their friend Menma. headtopics.com

Pokémon Close While Pokémon might not feature ghosts or spirits every episode, it offers more than a few episodes based around the supernatural. More so than most other anime, Pokémon offers a family-friendly way for younger fans of anime to engage with ghosts and even some light horror without having to worry about seeing anything too horrific or gruesome.

Jujutsu Kaisen Close Another spookier take on the typical shonen battle formula, Jujutsu Kaisen is a hit anime series that isn't afraid to dip into horror. Jujutsu Kaisen is about a world where cursed spirits haunt people and places, prompting special individuals known as Jujutsu Sorcerers to fight back. headtopics.com

Another The plot for the Another anime concerns Koichi Sakakibara, a new student who becomes involved with a mystery upon arriving at his new school. Drawn to a silent girl, Mei Misaki, and sensing a dangerous vibe, Koichi soon learns of a string of gruesome murders around the school. Like the best murder mysteries of all time, Another takes its time with the story.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

10 Best Cottagecore AnimeFrom Studio Ghibli movies like Howl's Moving Castle to cozy series like Non Non Biyori, cottagecore anime gives an irresistible slice of rural life.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Crunchyroll has an abundance of noteworthy anime, but with so many options, deciding which are the best can be a difficult task for anime fans.

The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases in 2023: 12 best onesGoogle's Pixel 8 Pro is out with some amazing new features. Here are the best cases to get maximum protection right out of the box.

The best Google Pixel 8 cases in 2023: 10 best ones right nowThe Google Pixel 8 has landed. Make sure yours is protected from day one with the best Google Pixel 8 cases available right now!

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar - DowntownBest Bar - Downtown: Little Dipper Bar Little Dipper Bar took Houston City Council up on its offer to ply its essential trade on Main Street — as in literally out in the roadway — when a measure was e

My Hero Academia Studio President Explains the One Thing Anime Houses Must DoMasahiko Minami, the president of Studio Bones, talks about what other studios need to do to stay relevant in this day and age.