15 Anxiety-Filled Photos That Prove We're In The Sims

United States Headlines Read more: BuzzFeed »

Rams lose game, Matthew Stafford in mistake-filled contest against CowboysThe Los Angeles Rams played sloppy football in blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys — and saw starting QB Matthew Stafford suffer an injury during the game. Read more ⮕

Pop Star Pink Denounces Hamas and Its Supporters’ ‘Hate-Filled Demonstrations’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Welcome to Yewande Komolafe's Bustling, Food-Filled LagosIn a new cookbook, the writer explores the home cooking of the Nigerian diaspora. Read more ⮕

Pet Owners With Senior Cats Say This $4 Catnip-Filled Toy Is ‘Great for Aggressive Chewers'As our kitty cats get older, they can develop some not-so-great habits. Biting and chewing combined with being picky about the toys they play with is a true recipe for one ornery cat. Don't worry, though. We're here to help. We tracked down the cat toy shoppers say senior cats and aggressive chewers alike adore — and it's just $4 on Amazon. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou was just a cash grab to everyone -- except NgannouHere's everything that happened in a drama-filled night in Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

'Anxiety' Racks Israeli Hostage Families as Army Assaults GazaThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been racked with worry for their loved ones since the military stepped up ground assaults inside the Palestinian territory, a group lobbying for the families said on Saturday. Read more ⮕