14-Car Pileup at Martinsville Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

A missed shift by Brandon Jones on a restart at the beginning of Stage 2 in Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway stacked cars up behind him, triggering a 14- car pileup in turn one. No one was injured in the Lap 71 accident, but five of the 14 drivers involved were eliminated from the event. Those sidelined by the multi-car crash were Austin Hill, Kyle Weatherman, Corey Heim, A.J. Allmendinger and Parker Retzlaff.

That crash marks the first time Hill has finished outside the top 10 this season. His average finish entering the Martinsville race was 3.3. Drivers involved in the accident who were able to continue in the 250-lap race were Hailie Deegan, Aric Almirola, Leland Honeyman, Jeremy Clements, Dexter Bean, Logan Bearden, Anthony Alfredo, Kyle Sieg, and Brandon Jones. The race was briefly red flagged while the half-mile track was cleared. Almirola went on to win the rac

NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Car Pileup Accident

