13-year-old shot, killed in attempted carjacking of off-duty federal officer in DC: Police

D.C. Police said a teenage boy died after he attempted to carjack someone and was shot near 6th Street and D Street in Northwest D.C. just after 10 p.m.

According to police, the victim, an off-duty federal security officer, was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. The victim shot one of the suspects as he was getting out of the car. The other suspect fled.The suspect that was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

We asked the manager of the unit what they were doing to actively prevent these crimes, instead of just responding to them. "Specifically, we are a reactive unit. That's all we do, is respond. We get cases after the fact. There are other units. We have a robbery suppression unit that's stood up, and they're more of a proactive street-based unit," said Lt. Scott Dowling.Did you find a gun on the juvenile who was shot and killed?Were there any patrols nearby at the time of the carjacking? headtopics.com

Earlier this week, the manager of MPD’s Carjacking Task Force told me there’s a robbery suppression unit designed to stop carjackings and other similar crimes before they happen. Was anyone with the robbery suppression unit nearby when this incident happened?A spokesperson provided the following response:

At this time, all of the information we have available is in the release. MPD does not provide specifics on operations, tactics, or deployments.MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: 13WHAM »

Renton police investigate homicide after man dies from gunshot Saturday morningRenton police are investigating a homicide after a man died early Saturday morning. Read more ⮕

LA Police Department says YouTube account suspended after posting footage of violent attackThe Los Angeles Police Department says its YouTube account was suspended after posting video of a violent attack in an attempt to get the public’s help and that its appeal for reinstatement was denied. The announcement was posted on social media site X. Read more ⮕

LA Police Department says YouTube account suspended after posting footage of violent attackThe Los Angeles Police Department says its YouTube account was suspended after posting video of a violent attack in an attempt to get the public’s help and that its appeal for reinstatement was denied Read more ⮕

Aspiring female police officers role play as San Diego expo recruits women to the departmentDozens of women who showed up for a San Diego Police Department recruitment event got a chance to participate in a simulated traffic stop and learn how to negotiate with a barricaded suspect or someone threatening suicide. Read more ⮕

Dallas Police Department issues 'critical missing' alert for 87-year-old not seen since Friday afternoonWhen the temperatures go down, fire risks go up. WFAA's Chris Sadeghi offers some tips on how to stay safe. Read more ⮕

Rochester Police Department welcomes new recruits amidst officer shortageRochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is welcoming its newest students to the Police Academy. Sunday, 10 people graduated from RPD's Workforce Devel Read more ⮕