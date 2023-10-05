13-year-old NYC girl stabbed, beaten and pepper-sprayed during clash with 3 other teens: cops

Philly motorcyclist filmed stomping on car windshield arrested after his employer tips off policeNYPD sergeant indicted for pummeling man in the face 13 times after he asked cop to wear mask during 911...
Man indicted for assault after allegedly beating disabled woman with belt, cane in NYC subway station A 13-year-old Bronx girl was stabbed, pummeled and pepper-sprayed by three other teenagers – one of them the older sister of her classmate, cops said Thursday.
The young victim was walking into the courtyard of a building on Ford Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. Monday when the three other girls confronted her, police said.That girl – who the victim said is the older sister of someone who attends her school – then unleashed pepper-spray or mace at her, according to authorities. headtopics.com
All three then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, before one of them slashed her in the back of the head with an unknown object, cops said. A 13-year-old girl was assaulted during a violent clash with a classmate’s sister and two other teens in the Bronx this week, police said.The young attackers then ran off, heading up Webster Avenue, and were still being sought Thursday, as cops released surveillance images of them.