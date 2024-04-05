13-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Fatal Gas Station Shooting

A 13-year-old has been charged as an adult in a deadly shooting at a gas station in Marion , police said. Shortly before 8 p.m. on March 11, officers were called to the Circle K where they found 24-year-old Byron Otis Dennis Jr.

with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect, identified as Guy, was located and taken into custody. The victim's family stated that he had gone to the store to buy a few items, unaware that it would be his last moments.

