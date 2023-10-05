13 L.A. happenings in October perfect for pulling up on your own time

Eleventy brings a bit of Milan — including its meticulous tailoring and craftsmanship — to Beverly Hills with its new store. Custom light oak furniture, a monochromatic color scheme, sculptural tables and warm lighting design create an inviting atmosphere to shop. Opens Oct. 4. 546 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. eleventymilano.

Eleventy brings a bit of Milan — including its meticulous tailoring and craftsmanship — to Beverly Hills with its new store. Custom light oak furniture, a monochromatic color scheme, sculptural tables and warm lighting design create an inviting atmosphere to shop. Opens Oct. 4. 546 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. eleventymilano.com Audemars Piguet offers an in-store shopping experience as exquisite as its selection of watches. This expansive space features a dedicated watchmaking studio for education and personalized service by a full-time watchmaker. Beyond timepieces, the AP House L.A. hosts curated vinyl stations, DJ booths and contemporary art displays from François Ghebaly gallery. Open now. 8560 W. Sunset Blvd., Penthouse, West Hollywood. audemarspiguet.com Schiaparelli has opened its third U.S. store on the second floor of Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills. The launch will be marked by a cocktail party at the John Sowden House on Oct. 12. Outfitted with a wide selection of ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, leather goods, jewelry and accessories, the boutique is designed with gold-accented furniture and with the maison’s signature surrealist and whimsical flair. Open now. 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. neimanmarcus.com Curated by Alfonso Gonzales Jr., “IZ-US” is a group show that celebrates the resilience of creativity and is a “testament to the ever-evolving spirit of 'Do It Yourself.'” The exhibition, which is aimed at “redefining the art landscapes,” features work from Mia Scarpa, Andrea Aragon, Mike Ressé, Lauren D’Amato, Jack Alving, Angela Anh Nguyen, Esperanza Rosas, Jennifer Manzo and more. On view through Nov. 4. 107 E. 11th St., Los Angeles. johndoegallery.com Willy Chavarria creates a striking collection of T-shirts and hoodies. Chavarria’s broad silhouettes and ornate graphics seamlessly blend comfort and style. Proceeds from the collection will go toward Fresno Barrios Unidos, a nonprofit based in Fresno, Chavarría's hometown. Available now. pacsun.com L.A. Fashion Week is back. Designers hitting the runway this year include Imitation of Christ, Theophilio, Luis De Javier⁠, Sami Miro Vintage, Demobaza, anOnlyChild, BruceGlen, Neon Cowboys, TOMBOGO, Sergio Hudson, Advisry, No Sesso and Kwame Adusei. LAFW’s second year under N4XT Experiences brings new activations including a BeautyLab in collaboration with Lancôme and interactive digital showcases. Oct. 18-22. Nya Studios, 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles. lafashionweek.net Van Cleef & Arpels has a new home in South Coast Plaza. The jeweler expanded to a 4,200-square-foot space which includes two large display rooms, five salons, five curated libraries and a bridal salon. French artist Marianne Guély created a 40-foot-long paper sculpture for the store inspired by Californian scenery. Opens Oct. 10. 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa. vancleefarpels.com Palisades Village is home to a new Saint Laurent store. IThe 4,564-square-foot shop has concrete floors and marble finishes and occupies a rather sizable space in the quaint shopping district. Open now. 1000 N. Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades. palisadesvillageca.com In celebration of the opening of an exhibition at the Fowler highlighting pan-Yoruba culture through art, Patrisse Cullors, a longtime practitioner of Ifa, will contribute a live performance of “Ori Whispers,” an ethereal celebration of the power and strength of the Black Femme Ori. Cullors also created a multiroom, multimedia installation for the exhibit called “Free Us,” which invites audiences to examine their relationships to spirituality. On view Oct. 28–June 2. 308 Charles E. Young Drive N., Los Angeles. fowler.ucla.edu Presented by Gucci, LACMA's 2023 Art + Film Gala honors muralist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher ('Se7en,' 'The Social Network'). The museum is “thrilled to honor Judy for her achievements, for her commitment to public art, and for her impact in the cultural landscape of Los Angeles and beyond,” LACMA CEO Michael Govan said. Proceeds from the annual Art + Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s programming. Baca also will have an exhibition at the museum, in which she and a team of local artists expand her iconic “Great Wall of Los Angeles” mural into the 21st century. On view from Oct. 26 to June 24. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org Mike Reesé's celebrated short-story collection “Boyz II Beasts Act 1: No Soul Left Behind” inspires this immersive exhibition and accompanying children's book. Reesé’s works use eerie childlike drawings that delve into the tumultuous mental and metaphysical struggles of adolescence. On view through Nov. 3. 3027 Grand Ave., Los Angeles. centralserverworks.com In his second solo show, Manuel Lopez takes a moment for quiet interiority. An amalgamation of his influences, “Stepping Into the Light” highlights the vitality and beauty of the everyday, from a bright South L.A. street corner to his father’s shirts hanging out to dry. On view through Nov. 4. 969 Chung King Road, Los Angeles. cjamesgallery.com Anita Herrera knows exactly what we all need: a carne asada with the homies. Herrera brings us back to the ’90s with a re-creation of backyard celebrations in L.A. First hosted in CDMX, the event/art installation will feature many of the diasporic elements that manifest in our gatherings, including live grupo norteño music, DJs and a bounce house. Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. sohohouse.com

