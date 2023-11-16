13 Epic Feuds in the Music Industry

What is life without a little drama? From backstage fights to diss tracks , these artists seem to agree. We all know the music industry has seen its fair share of fall-outs, so here are 13 the most epic feuds of all time..., the singer happened to rank" Lady Marmalade " dead last – or second to last, technically speaking."It wasn't very fun to make", she shared with us."It was a lot of fuss and there were some personalites. Kim and Mýa were nice.

" The implication being, obviously, that XTina was not. Fans of both artists were quick to jump on the moment on social media, and bring up their decades-long supposed feud. Having met for the first time back 2001, the pop divas clashed over their reworked version of the classic song" Lady Marmalade " for the It all started when a label executive of Christina's began calling the shots in terms of who was singing which parts in" Lady Marmalade ".in 2009."He said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part... I stood up and said, 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pin





Read more: BUZZFEED » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BONAPPETİT: The Importance of Music at Dinner PartiesAt dinner parties, getting the mood right is just as crucial as getting the food right. That’s where music comes in. Sure, you could eat in complete silence if you want to depress your guests. Or you can curate some tunes to get the party going in a way that’s so memorable that guests come up to you with the ultimate ego-stroking question for any DJ: Can you send me your playlist?

Source: bonappetit | Read more »

DAİLYHERALD: New TV, Movies, Music and Games Coming SoonColman Domingo's incredible performance in the civil rights biopic "Rustin" and Dolly Parton's rock music album are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Source: dailyherald | Read more »

COİNDESK: Calls for Reform in Cryptocurrency Industry Following FTX CollapseThe collapse of FTX and the indictment of Sam Bankman-Fried have prompted calls for reform in the cryptocurrency industry. Linda A. Lacewell, former Superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, believes that the California bill, based on New York's bitlicense regime, could provide valuable lessons.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more »

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: Sahara Lounge: A Hidden Gem for Music and Afro-Caribbean CuisineDiscover the hidden gem of Sahara Lounge, a music venue offering Afro-Caribbean cuisine and live performances every Saturday. Enjoy the open buffet of spicy halal meatballs and chicken with vegan sides, all prepared by a French-trained cook. Don't miss out on the vibrant atmosphere and diverse musical acts!

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Tencent Music Entertainment's Paying Users Reach 103 Million in Q3Chinese music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment announced that its paying users grew to 103 million in the third quarter, with a 20.8% YoY increase. The company also reported a 42% gain in subscription revenue, helping online music revenue grow 32.7%. Average revenue per paying user rose 17% in the third quarter.

Source: billboard | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Federal Regulators Warn Food and Beverage Industry Groups and InfluencersThe FTC sent warnings to 2 major food and beverage industry groups and 12 social media influencers Wednesday, as part of a broad action to enforce stricter standards for how companies and creators disclose paid advertising, after a washingtonpost story:

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »