13 Best Shampoos for Sensitive Scalp 2023 to Avoid Irritation

While there are many beauty products formulated with sensitive skin in mind, especially for the face and body, narrowing down the best shampoos for sensitive scalp can be tricky. For one, there just aren't as many options. But it's imperative for people with sensitivities to consider gentle scalp treatments — shampoo included — to avoid any sort of irritation or reaction.

Key Ingredients: Phospholipids, tsubaki oil, cedar bark extract | Who It's For: People who get chemical or color services Best for Dry Scalp: DHS Clear Shampoo Why It's Worth It: According to Dr. Farber, the DHS Clear Shampoo “gently cleanses” while being pH-balanced, meaning it can help balance your scalp's pH levels. (Put simply, when your skin deviates from its natural pH, it could trigger inflammation and skin conditions like eczema.