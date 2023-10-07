13 Best K-Drama Soundtracks, Ranked

Many popular K-dramas include fantastic soundtracks that are just as good if not better than their storylines. In recent years, K-dramas have gained popularity among Western audiences, getting attention for their creative storylines and dynamic characters. With these shows becoming more easily accessible, their popularity is ever-growing.

13 Secret Garden (2010) One of the best soundtracks comes from the Cinderella-like story K-drama Secret Garden. The songs on the soundtrack provide just the right balance between fantastical and grounded. Sporting vocals by series star Hyun Bin, “The Man” is the heart of this soundtrack.

10 Squid Game (2021-) The vastly popular K-drama Squid Game has a fantastic soundtrack that helps create terror and tension throughout the series. South Korean composer Jung Jae-il catered the music to the plot, occasionally subverting expectations. This almost creates more terror because the mismatch of emotion from the music and plot creates cognitive dissonance. headtopics.com

7 Extraordinary You (2019) The characters in the K-drama Extraordinary You go through a variety of emotions, and the soundtrack matches up with it. There’s a perfect song for every emotion. The synth vibes of “My Beauty” by Verivery will hype the listener up; whereas, “I Draw You in My Heart” by Jeong Sewoon has a heartbreaking melody, complete with soulful piano riffs.

5 While You Were Sleeping (2017) One of the best K-drama soundtracks comes from While You Were Sleeping, the romance show with fantasy and crime elements. The fact that the lead actors sing on the soundtrack makes it unique. Lee Jong-suk sings a song called “Come to Me” which has lyrics that sound like a love letter response to Suzy’s song “I Love You Boy. headtopics.com

